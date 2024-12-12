Left Menu

Haiti Reopens Port-au-Prince Airport Amid Continued FAA Restrictions

Haiti's government has reopened Port-au-Prince's Toussaint Louverture International Airport. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration continues to ban U.S. airlines from flying to the capital, extending the restriction after recent gunfire incidents. The government introduced added security measures to rejuvenate economic activities amidst ongoing challenges such as gang violence.

Updated: 12-12-2024 03:31 IST
In a strategic bid to revitalize the economy, Haiti's government celebrated the reopening of Toussaint Louverture International Airport in the capital, Port-au-Prince, on Wednesday. This reopening comes even as the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has extended its ban on American airlines flying to and from the capital due to security concerns.

The FAA initially barred U.S. airlines from operating in Port-au-Prince after gunfire incidents involving three commercial jets last month. However, the agency has permitted flights to northern Haitian airports like Cap-Haitien. The ban, now extended through March 12, underscores ongoing safety challenges.

Haiti's interim government underscored this airport reopening as a pivotal measure to restore security and invigorate economic activities. The administration has enhanced patrols and checkpoints around the airport to mitigate threats, as the nation grapples with rampant gang violence and severe economic disruptions.

