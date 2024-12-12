Left Menu

Mumbai Mishap: BEST Bus Tragedy Exposes EV Training Flaws

In Mumbai's Kurla area, a BEST electric bus chaos resulted in seven fatalities and 42 injuries. CCTV captured driver Sanjay More fleeing the scene. Inadequate EV training for drivers like More is criticized. Authorities now pledge stricter safety protocols and mandatory breathalyzer tests for drivers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 08:26 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 08:26 IST
Mumbai Mishap: BEST Bus Tragedy Exposes EV Training Flaws
accident
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating incident in Mumbai's Kurla area, a BEST electric bus ran out of control on Monday night, claiming the lives of seven individuals and injuring 42 others. CCTV footage depicted the driver, Sanjay More, collecting two backpacks and escaping through a bus window.

The footage quickly became viral on social media, highlighting the chaos as passengers attempted to brace themselves or understand the unfolding disaster. The accident, which occurred around 9.30 pm, also left 22 vehicles damaged.

Authorities have since arrested More, who had limited experience with electric buses, for culpable homicide. In response, top transportation officials convened meetings to improve driver training and implement safety measures, including mandatory breath analyzer tests for drivers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024