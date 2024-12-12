Mumbai Mishap: BEST Bus Tragedy Exposes EV Training Flaws

In a devastating incident in Mumbai's Kurla area, a BEST electric bus ran out of control on Monday night, claiming the lives of seven individuals and injuring 42 others. CCTV footage depicted the driver, Sanjay More, collecting two backpacks and escaping through a bus window.

The footage quickly became viral on social media, highlighting the chaos as passengers attempted to brace themselves or understand the unfolding disaster. The accident, which occurred around 9.30 pm, also left 22 vehicles damaged.

Authorities have since arrested More, who had limited experience with electric buses, for culpable homicide. In response, top transportation officials convened meetings to improve driver training and implement safety measures, including mandatory breath analyzer tests for drivers.

