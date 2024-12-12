Bank of England Tightens Rules: UK Civil Service Cuts Loom

The Financial Times reveals that over 10,000 UK civil service positions are set for elimination as ministers aim for a 5% departmental saving amid the spending review.

In a move to address financial risk, the Bank of England is proposing more rigorous liquidity regulations on large life insurers in the UK.

Meanwhile, UK fintech enterprise Stenn has collapsed into administration following connections to a Russian money laundering case, drawing the attention of lenders to suspicious financial transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)