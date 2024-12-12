India Empowers Aircraft Innovation with New Legislation

India is set to modernize its aviation sector with the introduction of the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak. The bill, which has been approved by President Droupadi Murmu, aims to facilitate the design and manufacture of aircraft within the country.

This updated legislation replaces the 90-year-old Aircraft Act, which had been amended 21 times, indicating a long-overdue shift in regulatory framework. Cleared by the Parliament earlier this month, the bill's enactment marks a pivotal point for India's aviation industry.

A notification dated December 11 from the Ministry of Law and Justice confirms the bill's objectives to regulate various aspects of aviation including manufacturing, maintenance, operation, and trade of aircraft, streamlining processes to drive innovation in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)