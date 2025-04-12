High-Stakes Diplomacy: Iran-U.S. Nuclear Talks Kick Off in Oman
Iran and the U.S. have initiated discussions in Oman regarding Iran's nuclear program. The talks, facilitated by Omani hosts, involve separate meetings with representatives from both nations to delve into Tehran's nuclear advancements.
The diplomatic landscape shifts as Iran and the United States gather in Oman for critical negotiations concerning Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program. The talks come amid growing international concerns over nuclear proliferation.
Esmail Baghaei, a spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, confirmed the commencement of the discussions via a social platform, adding a layer of transparency to the proceedings.
Hosted by Oman, the meetings see delegates from Iran and the United States positioned in separate rooms, a testament to the delicate nature of these talks aiming to address complex nuclear issues.
