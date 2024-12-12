Left Menu

Eurozone Bond Yields Rise Ahead of ECB Meeting

Bond yields in the eurozone rose ahead of an ECB meeting expected to deliver a 25 basis point rate cut. Key yields, such as Germany's 10-year and Italy's 10-year, experienced increases. Market analysis shows anticipation for continued ECB adjustments amidst U.S. inflation data impacts.

Eurozone bond yields saw an uptick on Thursday as investors anticipated the outcome of an influential European Central Bank meeting. Expectations are high for the ECB to announce a 25 basis point rate cut alongside dovish economic guidance.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged up by 1.5 basis points to 2.15%. Meanwhile, U.S. economic reports revealed a fourth consecutive month of core inflation at 0.3%, suggesting that the Federal Reserve's progress on its inflation targets has currently plateaued.

Analysts observed subtle movements in government bonds; Italy's 10-year yield rose 3 basis points to 3.23% after achieving a recent low. The spread between Italian and German bond yields widened, reflecting increased investor caution regarding Italian debt.

