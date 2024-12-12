Eurozone Bond Yields Rise Ahead of ECB Meeting

Eurozone bond yields saw an uptick on Thursday as investors anticipated the outcome of an influential European Central Bank meeting. Expectations are high for the ECB to announce a 25 basis point rate cut alongside dovish economic guidance.

Germany's benchmark 10-year bond yield edged up by 1.5 basis points to 2.15%. Meanwhile, U.S. economic reports revealed a fourth consecutive month of core inflation at 0.3%, suggesting that the Federal Reserve's progress on its inflation targets has currently plateaued.

Analysts observed subtle movements in government bonds; Italy's 10-year yield rose 3 basis points to 3.23% after achieving a recent low. The spread between Italian and German bond yields widened, reflecting increased investor caution regarding Italian debt.

