HDFC Bank Faces SEBI's Administrative Warning

HDFC Bank has been issued an administrative warning by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) over alleged non-compliance with several regulations. This follows SEBI's periodic review of the bank's investment banking activities.

The letter, dated December 9, 2024, highlights violations of the SEBI (Merchant Bankers) Regulations, 1992, SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The bank received the letter on December 11, 2024.

Despite these allegations, HDFC Bank stated there will be no financial or operational impact on the listed entity. At the time of reporting, the bank's shares experienced a slight decline, falling by 0.2% to Rs 1,860.

