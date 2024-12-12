Left Menu

HDFC Bank Faces SEBI's Administrative Warning

HDFC Bank has received an administrative warning from SEBI, alleging non-compliance with specific regulations. The bank is responding to concerns raised during a periodic inspection of its investment banking activities. The bank stated there is no financial impact, with shares slightly dipping by 0.2% to Rs 1,860.

HDFC Bank Ltd (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

HDFC Bank has been issued an administrative warning by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) over alleged non-compliance with several regulations. This follows SEBI's periodic review of the bank's investment banking activities.

The letter, dated December 9, 2024, highlights violations of the SEBI (Merchant Bankers) Regulations, 1992, SEBI (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, and SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The bank received the letter on December 11, 2024.

Despite these allegations, HDFC Bank stated there will be no financial or operational impact on the listed entity. At the time of reporting, the bank's shares experienced a slight decline, falling by 0.2% to Rs 1,860.

(With inputs from agencies.)

