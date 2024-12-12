Left Menu

Lane Indiscipline Takes Center Stage in Road Safety Debate

Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized lane indiscipline as the leading cause of road accidents in India, over high-speed driving. He shared his own experience of being fined for traffic violations and urged the importance of educating youth and children about traffic rules to improve road safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 15:20 IST
In a pressing address to the Lok Sabha, Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari identified lane indiscipline as the primary cause of road accidents in India, surpassing high-speed driving concerns. Highlighting the issue, Gadkari shared his personal encounter with traffic fines in Mumbai for lane violations.

The Minister stressed the necessity of improving traffic discipline, especially among the youth, and advocated for public awareness campaigns targeting children. As part of safety measures, he noted that CCTV cameras have been deployed on roads to monitor and enforce compliance with traffic laws.

He urged Lok Sabha members to hold sensitization initiatives in their constituencies, reinforcing Speaker Om Birla's call for lawmakers to actively educate constituents in efforts to curb road accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

