Left Menu

Chained Heatwaves: Understanding the Domino Effect in South Asia

A recent study reveals that heatwaves can set the stage for successive intense heat events. Researchers from IIT Bombay and Germany explored the back-to-back heatwaves in South Asia during March-April 2022, highlighting how initial heatwaves deplete soil moisture, intensifying subsequent heatwaves through complex atmospheric processes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 13:48 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 13:48 IST
Chained Heatwaves: Understanding the Domino Effect in South Asia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

According to a groundbreaking study, heatwaves can create environmental conditions that increase the likelihood of subsequent heat events. Conducted by researchers from IIT Bombay and Johannes Gutenberg-University Mainz, the investigation focused on the extreme heatwaves that plagued South Asia, particularly India and Pakistan, in March and April of 2022.

During these months, temperatures soared to levels well above the seasonal average, a situation that extended into May. The research, published in the Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres, finds that each heatwave was driven by distinct atmospheric processes. The March heatwave, sparked by large-scale atmospheric Rossby waves, dried out soil, which exacerbated the April heatwave by transforming solar energy into more surface heating.

The team emphasized the concerning pattern where dryness from initial heatwaves leads to more severe subsequent events. They warn that with climate change making such events more common, understanding these patterns is vital for better prediction and preparation in South Asia, with significant implications for both local and global environmental policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025