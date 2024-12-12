Left Menu

Moody's Revises Global Asset Management Outlook to 'Stable'

Moody's has shifted its 2025 outlook for the global asset management industry from negative to stable, citing anticipated economic growth spurred by lower interest rates. Improved investor confidence and increasing assets under management are expected, although geopolitical risks remain a potential threat to market stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:20 IST
Moody's Revises Global Asset Management Outlook to 'Stable'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Moody's Investors Service has adjusted its perspective on the global asset management industry for 2025, upgrading the outlook from negative to stable. The revision reflects expectations of economic growth driven by lower interest rates and more accommodating monetary policies predicted over the next 12 to 18 months.

The global economic landscape remains conducive to financial market stability. In particular, equity markets have surged over the past two years, mainly attributed to sustained economic growth in the United States. The forecast of continued low and stable inflation, alongside decreasing interest rates, is expected to solidify this positive trend further. Resolution of election-related uncertainties in various regions has additionally contributed to market tranquility, encouraging investors' migration toward riskier asset categories.

Nevertheless, Moody's expresses caution over potential disruptions like geopolitical tensions, trade conflicts, or inflation rate reversals, which could induce market volatility. While asset management firms might face operational challenges due to mounting costs and a shift towards low-fee products like exchange-traded funds, the impressive growth in assets under management from the past year offers a buffer against these issues.

Shifts of funds from low-yield money market accounts to higher-risk, higher-fee asset classes are expected to bolster industry revenues further. Although traditional active mutual funds might witness outflows, thriving markets and a boost in investor confidence could energize other segments such as fixed income, ETFs, and separately managed accounts.

Lower interest rates and a favorable economic climate are poised to invigorate private market investments, prompting increased fundraising and investment activities. Alternative asset managers stand to benefit significantly from an improved deal-making landscape, with heightened realizations expected as a result of less stringent regulations and supportive market settings.

Private credit, part of a swiftly expanding sector due to its alluring yields and fees, is attracting considerable investor interest. The industry's future prospects appear robust, further bolstered by advancements in generative AI technologies, which promise to enhance operational efficiency and scalability, especially for large-scale firms adopting AI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024