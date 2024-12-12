Left Menu

Tata Motors Announces Price Hike for Trucks and Buses Amid Rising Input Costs

Tata Motors plans to increase prices of its truck and bus range by up to 2% starting January 1, 2025, due to escalating input costs. This price adjustment will vary by model and variant, affecting the entire lineup. Other automakers have also announced similar increases for the new year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:39 IST
Tata Motors Announces Price Hike for Trucks and Buses Amid Rising Input Costs
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Motors has declared a price adjustment across its truck and bus portfolio, set to commence on January 1, 2025. The company cites rising input costs as the primary reason, planning a hike of up to 2%.

The adjustment will be applied variably based on specific models and variants, yet affecting the complete range of trucks and buses. This decision mirrors a broader industry trend.

Several passenger vehicle manufacturers, including prominent names like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, and Tata Motors, have similarly announced upcoming price increases for their vehicles, alongside luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024