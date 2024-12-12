Tata Motors Announces Price Hike for Trucks and Buses Amid Rising Input Costs

Tata Motors has declared a price adjustment across its truck and bus portfolio, set to commence on January 1, 2025. The company cites rising input costs as the primary reason, planning a hike of up to 2%.

The adjustment will be applied variably based on specific models and variants, yet affecting the complete range of trucks and buses. This decision mirrors a broader industry trend.

Several passenger vehicle manufacturers, including prominent names like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor India, and Tata Motors, have similarly announced upcoming price increases for their vehicles, alongside luxury brands such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Audi.

(With inputs from agencies.)