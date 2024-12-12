Relive Your Childhood: Dive into Fun at India's First Adult Ball Pit

In a bid to redefine Mumbai's entertainment scene, Altitude Ball In, Ball Out offers adults a nostalgic escape. Located at Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, this unique venue spans 5,500 square feet and features India's first adult ball pit.

Visitors dive into an immersive experience with a 1,500 sq. ft. ball pit and a variety of games. Designed as a haven for adult fun, options include bowling alleys, virtual reality adventures, and skill-testing arcade games. Entrepreneur Nishita Shah envisioned this retreat to help adults unwind from daily stresses.

Altitude complements its entertainment offerings with a delectable menu featuring snacks, refreshing mocktails, and desserts. From Guava mocktails to sizzling brownies, each dish enhances the gaming experience. This unique venture invites adults to relive their childhood and create lasting memories in a space where joy knows no bounds.

