Relive Your Childhood: Dive into Fun at India's First Adult Ball Pit

Altitude Ball In, Ball Out in Mumbai offers a nostalgic escape for adults with India's first massive ball pit experience. Located in Kamala Mills, the venue also provides bowling alleys, arcade games, and delicious food, creating a unique immersive entertainment destination in the heart of the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:36 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:36 IST
Ball in, ball out-at Altitude, where the energy never fades and the game is always on. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to redefine Mumbai's entertainment scene, Altitude Ball In, Ball Out offers adults a nostalgic escape. Located at Kamala Mills, Lower Parel, this unique venue spans 5,500 square feet and features India's first adult ball pit.

Visitors dive into an immersive experience with a 1,500 sq. ft. ball pit and a variety of games. Designed as a haven for adult fun, options include bowling alleys, virtual reality adventures, and skill-testing arcade games. Entrepreneur Nishita Shah envisioned this retreat to help adults unwind from daily stresses.

Altitude complements its entertainment offerings with a delectable menu featuring snacks, refreshing mocktails, and desserts. From Guava mocktails to sizzling brownies, each dish enhances the gaming experience. This unique venture invites adults to relive their childhood and create lasting memories in a space where joy knows no bounds.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

