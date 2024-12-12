India-UK FTA: Renewed Negotiations to Bridge Trade Gaps

India and the United Kingdom are aiming to restart discussions on a long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA) by January, aiming to address lingering issues and progress towards finalizing the deal, according to a senior official's statement on Thursday.

Having commenced in January 2022, the FTA talks entered a hiatus after the 14th round, primarily due to electoral cycles in both nations. Officials indicated that by November, scheduling for early 2025 negotiations would proceed via diplomatic channels.

Key points of contention include India's demand for greater market access for its skilled professionals and certain goods, while the UK is pushing for reduced import tariffs on products like scotch whiskey and electric vehicles, alongside more opportunities for UK services within Indian sectors such as telecommunications and financial services. The trade deal encompasses 26 chapters, spanning goods, services, and investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)