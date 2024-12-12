Left Menu

India-UK FTA: Renewed Negotiations to Bridge Trade Gaps

India and the UK plan to resume negotiations on a free trade agreement in January, seeking to overcome unresolved issues. Key demands involve India's access for skilled professionals and products, while the UK requests duty reductions on goods like whiskey and seeks more service opportunities. The agreement covers 26 chapters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 17:50 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 17:50 IST
India-UK FTA: Renewed Negotiations to Bridge Trade Gaps
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India and the United Kingdom are aiming to restart discussions on a long-awaited free trade agreement (FTA) by January, aiming to address lingering issues and progress towards finalizing the deal, according to a senior official's statement on Thursday.

Having commenced in January 2022, the FTA talks entered a hiatus after the 14th round, primarily due to electoral cycles in both nations. Officials indicated that by November, scheduling for early 2025 negotiations would proceed via diplomatic channels.

Key points of contention include India's demand for greater market access for its skilled professionals and certain goods, while the UK is pushing for reduced import tariffs on products like scotch whiskey and electric vehicles, alongside more opportunities for UK services within Indian sectors such as telecommunications and financial services. The trade deal encompasses 26 chapters, spanning goods, services, and investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024