Tragic School Tragedy: Truck Accident Claims Lives of Four Students

In a devastating incident at Panayampadam near Kalladikode, four school students were killed and several others injured after a cement-laden truck lost control on the Palakkad-Kozhikode National Highway. The vehicle mowed down the students returning home, leaving a scene of chaos and heartbreak in its wake.

The victims, identified as girl students from a nearby Higher Secondary school, were immediately rushed to the hospital following the mishap. The accident has prompted authorities to scrutinize the safety measures in place on heavily trafficked routes, as more information continues to emerge.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed profound sorrow, describing the incident as both 'shocking' and 'tragic.' He assured the public that a detailed investigation would be launched and pledged comprehensive support for the victims' families. Coordination among government departments aims to facilitate timely medical care for the injured.

