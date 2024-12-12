Radisson Collection Hotel Opening in Cape Town Mark Luxury Brand’s South African Debut

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the opening of the Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town, marking the debut of its luxury lifestyle brand in South Africa. Positioned along Cape Town’s iconic Atlantic coastline, this newly refurbished hotel seamlessly combines modern elegance, rich local heritage, and the serene beauty of its surroundings, offering guests a unique blend of sophistication and tranquillity.

The hotel’s design draws inspiration from the dramatic intersection of land and sea, capturing the powerful essence of the Atlantic Ocean and the rugged beauty of Table Mountain. Natural materials such as timber, brass, and stone echo South Africa’s diverse landscapes, while a colour palette of oceanic blues, sandy neutrals, and earthy tones adds depth to the interiors. Intricate patterns throughout the hotel reflect the region’s vibrant Kaapse Fynbos, fauna, and the renowned Winelands, creating a harmonious connection between nature and design.

African Craftsmanship and Curated Art

Locally sourced materials and bespoke art installations are woven throughout the hotel, showcasing Cape Town's rich cultural heritage. A dedicated bespoke art gallery highlights curated works celebrating local fashion and architecture, adding an authentic yet contemporary touch to the hotel’s public spaces.

Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer of Radisson Hotel Group for the Middle East, Africa, and South East Asia Pacific, commented, “We are delighted to introduce the Radisson Collection brand to South Africa with this remarkable property in Cape Town, a city renowned for its natural beauty, history, and cultural vibrancy. Through an extensive refurbishment of the Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront, Cape Town, we’ve elevated this beloved landmark into a true destination that encapsulates the very essence of Cape Town. Guests can now immerse themselves in the city’s charm from a perfect vantage point while enjoying unmatched luxury and comfort.”

Luxury and Comfort with Spectacular Views

The Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town offers 175 rooms and suites, each designed to deliver both comfort and sophistication. With floor-to-ceiling windows and private balconies, guests can enjoy sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean or the marina. The design features plush furnishings and bespoke amenities, ensuring an elevated guest experience. The tranquil sound of ocean waves, layered natural lighting, and contemporary luxury elements, such as metallic accents paired with organic textures, create an ambiance that blends the vibrancy of city life with coastal serenity.

Gastronomic Delights with Local and International Flavors

Dining at the hotel is a celebration of both local and international flavors. The Tobago’s Restaurant, Bar, and Terrace offers an extensive menu featuring the freshest ingredients, paired with breathtaking ocean views. The iconic restaurant and terrace are set to undergo a full refurbishment in July 2025, promising an even more refined dining experience. Additionally, the Waveside Café, located in the west atrium, provides guests with a luxurious deli and café experience, offering light meals and exclusive Radisson Collection items for guests to enjoy or take home.

Versatile Event Spaces for Business and Celebrations

The hotel also features a variety of flexible event spaces, making it an ideal venue for both business functions and private celebrations. The three event rooms, which can be combined to accommodate up to 350 guests, as well as an intimate boardroom for smaller gatherings, are complemented by stunning marina views and direct boardwalk access.

Clinton Thom, General Manager of Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town, shared, “Our team is thrilled to welcome both our loyal guests and new visitors to this extraordinary Cape Town destination. Every detail has been thoughtfully curated, from luxurious rooms to world-class dining and rejuvenating wellness experiences, ensuring an elevated experience that exceeds expectations.”

Rejuvenation and Wellness in a Tranquil Setting

For relaxation, the hotel features an infinity pool overlooking the ocean, a fully equipped 24-hour fitness center, and the Amani Spa and Wellness Center, offering guests serene treatments designed to rejuvenate both body and mind.

The opening of the Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town represents a significant step for Radisson Hotel Group in its commitment to providing unparalleled luxury and immersive experiences in South Africa. By blending contemporary elegance with authentic local culture, this new addition sets a new standard for luxury hospitality on the African continent. With its stunning location, world-class amenities, and dedication to delivering an exceptional guest experience, the Radisson Collection Hotel is poised to become one of Cape Town’s most prestigious and sought-after destinations.