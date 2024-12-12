Rishabh Family Trust Secures Prime Pune Property
Rishabh Family Trust, led by trustee Rajivnayan Bajaj, has purchased a premium property in Pune for Rs 72 crore. The acquisition includes land, a bungalow, and an outhouse situated in Koregaon Park. Deepa Bajaj formalized the transaction, which also involved a stamp duty and registration fee.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:30 IST
- Country:
- India
Rishabh Family Trust has officially acquired a significant property in Pune's upscale Koregaon Park with a price tag of Rs 72 crore, as reported by real estate consultant Square Yards.
The property deal encompasses a 4,667.30-square-meter plot, inclusive of a bungalow and an outhouse. This major real estate transaction was spearheaded by the trust, with Deepa Bajaj signing the legal documentation.
The transaction carried a stamp duty of Rs. 5.04 crore, in addition to a registration fee of Rs. 30,000, finalized under the authority of Rajivnayan Bajaj, a key trustee and managing director of Bajaj Auto.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement