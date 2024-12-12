Left Menu

Rishabh Family Trust Secures Prime Pune Property

Rishabh Family Trust, led by trustee Rajivnayan Bajaj, has purchased a premium property in Pune for Rs 72 crore. The acquisition includes land, a bungalow, and an outhouse situated in Koregaon Park. Deepa Bajaj formalized the transaction, which also involved a stamp duty and registration fee.

Rishabh Family Trust has officially acquired a significant property in Pune's upscale Koregaon Park with a price tag of Rs 72 crore, as reported by real estate consultant Square Yards.

The property deal encompasses a 4,667.30-square-meter plot, inclusive of a bungalow and an outhouse. This major real estate transaction was spearheaded by the trust, with Deepa Bajaj signing the legal documentation.

The transaction carried a stamp duty of Rs. 5.04 crore, in addition to a registration fee of Rs. 30,000, finalized under the authority of Rajivnayan Bajaj, a key trustee and managing director of Bajaj Auto.

