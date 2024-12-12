Left Menu

Maharashtra's New 'Country Desk' to Boost Investor Confidence

The Maharashtra government is establishing a 'country desk' to aid both domestic and international investors. This initiative, spearheaded by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, aims to align investment policies with global trends and improve collaboration with major industrial groups, targeting sectors like electronics and pharmaceuticals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:10 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has announced the creation of a 'country desk' aimed at assisting domestic and international investors, according to an official release on Thursday.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the need for investment policies that align with current global and regional trends. This initiative is designed to enhance coordination between the state government and key industrial players.

Efforts will focus on expediting previously signed MoUs and creating awareness about investment opportunities, highlighting sectors such as electronics, textiles, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals. Agencies like MIDC, MAITRI, and the Directorate of Industries will be pivotal in implementing these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

