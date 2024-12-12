Inflation Eases: Relief for the Economy

In a significant economic development, India's retail inflation decreased to 5.48% in November 2024, entering the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) comfort zone. The decline, primarily due to easing food prices, is raising expectations of a potential rate cut by the RBI at its upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded a headline inflation of 5.5% in November, down from 6.21% in October 2024. Key reductions were observed in vegetables, pulses, fruits, and personal care products, according to the National Statistics Office's latest data.

With the new RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, at the helm, analysts like Aditi Nayar from ICRA anticipate further rate cuts, especially if inflation continues its downward trend. Despite this optimistic view, the RBI remains cautious, noting potential lingering pressures on food prices in the coming months.

(With inputs from agencies.)