Inflation Eases: Relief for the Economy

India's retail inflation fell to 5.48% in November 2024, entering the Reserve Bank's comfort zone due to easing food prices. This development could lead to a rate cut by the RBI under its new Governor Sanjay Malhotra. The Consumer Price Index saw a decline mainly in food items.

Updated: 12-12-2024 20:39 IST
In a significant economic development, India's retail inflation decreased to 5.48% in November 2024, entering the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) comfort zone. The decline, primarily due to easing food prices, is raising expectations of a potential rate cut by the RBI at its upcoming Monetary Policy Committee meeting.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded a headline inflation of 5.5% in November, down from 6.21% in October 2024. Key reductions were observed in vegetables, pulses, fruits, and personal care products, according to the National Statistics Office's latest data.

With the new RBI Governor, Sanjay Malhotra, at the helm, analysts like Aditi Nayar from ICRA anticipate further rate cuts, especially if inflation continues its downward trend. Despite this optimistic view, the RBI remains cautious, noting potential lingering pressures on food prices in the coming months.

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

