Indian Markets Tumble Amid Global Unrest, Eyes on Fed's Next Move

On Friday, Indian stock markets continued their slide, reflecting weak global cues and investor caution ahead of an anticipated Federal Reserve rate cut decision. Both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex indexes experienced early declines, signaling a cautious start.

Market analysts report that Indian stocks are consolidating amidst global market jitters, exacerbated by skepticism over Chinese economic interventions. However, experts like Ajay Bagga foresee a potential rally preceding the budget announcement, particularly favoring sectors such as Railways, Defense, and Financials.

Sectoral indices mirrored the broader market's struggle, with most major sectors ticking down, although Oil and Gas alongside Realty saw early gains. In the Nifty 50, Eicher Motors and BPCL were among the top performers, counterbalanced by declines from Tata Steel and JSW Steel. Akshay Chinchalkar of Axis Securities highlighted key support levels in the Nifty index critical for maintaining bullish momentum.

