AVG Logistics Secures Major Order in India's Cement Sector, Eyes Rs. 90 Crore Revenue Boost

AVG Logistics Limited has secured a substantial order from one of India's leading cement companies, a move expected to bolster its market presence significantly. The esteemed contract is projected to contribute approximately Rs. 90 Crore to the company's annual revenue over a period of three years, beginning in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025.

The agreement marks a strategic entry for AVG Logistics into the burgeoning cement industry, which is integral to India's construction and infrastructure development. This initiative promises to expand AVG's horizons, as the cement sector presents vast potential for logistics services amid the nation's rapid industrial growth and urbanization.

With extensive production and distribution requirements, the cement industry offers AVG Logistics a prime opportunity to diversify its service offerings and enhance long-term portfolio value. Leveraging its expertise in complex logistics management, AVG plans to deliver specialized solutions for the cement supply chain while fostering robust partnerships to support customer supply chain goals. This engagement aligns with AVG's ambition to solidify its presence in key sectors and consistently add value for stakeholders.

