Left Menu

AVG Logistics Secures Major Order in India's Cement Sector, Eyes Rs. 90 Crore Revenue Boost

AVG Logistics has won a significant contract from a renowned cement company in India, marking its entry into the cement industry. The order is set to enhance AVG's market position and is expected to add around Rs. 90 Crore to its revenue over the next three years, starting Q3 FY 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-12-2024 13:50 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 13:50 IST
AVG Logistics Secures Major Order in India's Cement Sector, Eyes Rs. 90 Crore Revenue Boost
AVG Logistics Secures Strategic Contract with Leading Cement Company. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AVG Logistics Limited has secured a substantial order from one of India's leading cement companies, a move expected to bolster its market presence significantly. The esteemed contract is projected to contribute approximately Rs. 90 Crore to the company's annual revenue over a period of three years, beginning in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025.

The agreement marks a strategic entry for AVG Logistics into the burgeoning cement industry, which is integral to India's construction and infrastructure development. This initiative promises to expand AVG's horizons, as the cement sector presents vast potential for logistics services amid the nation's rapid industrial growth and urbanization.

With extensive production and distribution requirements, the cement industry offers AVG Logistics a prime opportunity to diversify its service offerings and enhance long-term portfolio value. Leveraging its expertise in complex logistics management, AVG plans to deliver specialized solutions for the cement supply chain while fostering robust partnerships to support customer supply chain goals. This engagement aligns with AVG's ambition to solidify its presence in key sectors and consistently add value for stakeholders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024