Stanley Recalls Millions of Travel Mugs Over Burn Hazard
Stanley is recalling 2.6 million travel mugs in the US due to a design flaw in the lid, posing a burn hazard. The mugs, sold between 2016 and 2024, can have lids detach, resulting in injuries. Consumers are urged to stop use and request a replacement lid.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:02 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a major safety announcement, Stanley has initiated a recall of approximately 2.6 million of its travel mugs in the United States, citing a potential burn risk due to a defect in the lid.
The recall comes after reports indicated that, upon exposure to heat and torque, the lid threads can shrink, causing the lid to detach unexpectedly during usage.
With 91 incidents reported globally, including 16 in the US, the defect has led to 38 burn injuries worldwide, two of which occurred in the US, prompting Stanley to offer free replacement lids to consumers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Action-Packed Week: Triumphs, Injuries, and Controversies in Sports
Crackdown on Corruption: Amazon Gold Mining Under Scrutiny
Sports Turmoil: Injuries, Firings, and Triumphs in Recent Highlights
Newcastle's Striker Woes: Injuries Cast Shadow Over Season
Striking Gold: The Perils of Illegal Mining in Brazil's Amazon