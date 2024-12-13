Left Menu

Stanley Recalls Millions of Travel Mugs Over Burn Hazard

Stanley is recalling 2.6 million travel mugs in the US due to a design flaw in the lid, posing a burn hazard. The mugs, sold between 2016 and 2024, can have lids detach, resulting in injuries. Consumers are urged to stop use and request a replacement lid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:02 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:02 IST
Stanley Recalls Millions of Travel Mugs Over Burn Hazard
  • Country:
  • United States

In a major safety announcement, Stanley has initiated a recall of approximately 2.6 million of its travel mugs in the United States, citing a potential burn risk due to a defect in the lid.

The recall comes after reports indicated that, upon exposure to heat and torque, the lid threads can shrink, causing the lid to detach unexpectedly during usage.

With 91 incidents reported globally, including 16 in the US, the defect has led to 38 burn injuries worldwide, two of which occurred in the US, prompting Stanley to offer free replacement lids to consumers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024