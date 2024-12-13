Stanley Recalls Millions of Travel Mugs Over Burn Hazard

In a major safety announcement, Stanley has initiated a recall of approximately 2.6 million of its travel mugs in the United States, citing a potential burn risk due to a defect in the lid.

The recall comes after reports indicated that, upon exposure to heat and torque, the lid threads can shrink, causing the lid to detach unexpectedly during usage.

With 91 incidents reported globally, including 16 in the US, the defect has led to 38 burn injuries worldwide, two of which occurred in the US, prompting Stanley to offer free replacement lids to consumers.

