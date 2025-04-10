Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Discusses Strategic Moves Amid Tariff Impact

In a recent CNBC interview, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy elaborated on the company's strategies amid the uncertain tariff landscape. Jassy mentioned the company's efforts to keep prices low while strategically procuring inventory ahead of time.

Despite the noise surrounding tariffs, Jassy noted that Amazon is experiencing notable growth in discretionary items. He posited that the market could become easier for acquisitions in the near future, suggesting a cautiously optimistic outlook.

Jassy's remarks reassure investors, emphasizing Amazon's commitment to customer-friendly pricing even amidst external challenges. The company's forward-thinking approach could buffer it from immediate tariff-related impacts, maintaining consumer trust.

