Revitalizing Tripura's Tea Industry: A New Dawn Under BJP Leadership

Tripura's government is actively boosting the state's tea industry, previously neglected by the Left Front regime. Initiatives include creating a unique brand, establishing an e-auction centre, and reducing pesticide use. Challenges like transportation to auction centers and quality plucking remain critical for industry growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:21 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:21 IST
In a significant move to bolster the northeastern state's tea industry, Tripura's Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma announced on Friday the government's concerted efforts under the BJP-led administration. The endeavor seeks to revitalize the sector, deemed ignored under the former Left Front regime.

The minister, speaking at the inaugural consultative meeting for stakeholders, emphasized initiatives such as a new brand and logo for state-produced tea, along with the foundation laying for an e-auction center in Agartala by Chief Minister Manik Saha. The move aims to streamline tea marketing and ensure operational efficiency.

Stakeholders like Tea Board India and the Tea Research Institute were called upon to assist in addressing challenges, including transportation to auction sites and quality leaf plucking. Emphasizing minimal pesticide use, the state's tea was pitched as a healthier choice, while industry insiders stressed the importance of branding for market expansion.

