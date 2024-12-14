Left Menu

U.S. Stocks Face Crucial Test as Fed Meeting Looms

U.S. stocks are closely watching the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting for guidance on interest rate cuts. The Nasdaq has reached a new milestone, but with economic growth and inflation strong, future rate cuts remain uncertain. Analysts predict caution from the Fed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 01:29 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 01:29 IST
U.S. Stocks Face Crucial Test as Fed Meeting Looms

The U.S. stock market faces a key moment as investors turn their focus to the Federal Reserve's meeting this week. The central bank's guidance on interest rate cuts could significantly influence market dynamics.

Recently, the Nasdaq Composite surpassed the 20,000 mark, showcasing a year where it has surged 32%, while the S&P 500 has climbed 27%. The expectation of Fed rate cuts has been a critical driver of these gains. However, with robust economic growth and stubborn inflation, the Federal Reserve's approach to monetary easing in 2024 remains in question.

Bond yields have experienced upward pressure, reaching a three-week high for the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield, posing potential challenges to equity markets. As the central bank's decision approaches, investors and analysts are keenly assessing the implications for stocks and the broader economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024