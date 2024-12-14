Left Menu

Tragic Trailer Mishap: Motorcyclist Injured by Fallen Machine

A motorcyclist named Vipul Panchal was injured when a heavy machine fell on him from a trailer on the Eastern Express Highway. The trailer driver has been arrested for negligent driving under the BNS and Motor Vehicle Acts.

Updated: 14-12-2024 11:40 IST
A motorcyclist sustained injuries in a tragic accident involving a trailer in the eastern suburbs early Saturday, police reported.

The incident occurred on the Eastern Express Highway in Vikhroli, around 4:30 am, resulting in a case being registered against the trailer driver as confirmed by authorities.

According to police, Vipul Panchal, the victim, was en route to Kandivali when a heavy machine transported by a nearby trailer fell on him after the driver lost control. Panchal was quickly rushed to a hospital by bystanders.

Senior Inspector Suryakant Naikwadi stated that traffic flow was temporarily affected, and the trailer driver has been detained under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act for negligence, along with charges from the Motor Vehicle Act.

