PIA in Turmoil: Grounded Planes and Financial Struggles Persist

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) is grappling with a significant crisis as a shortage of essential components has grounded 17 of its 34 aircraft, according to insiders. The lack of necessary parts like engines and landing gear has rendered a substantial portion of the fleet inoperative.

The Boeing 777 and Airbus A320 segments have been hit hard, with a considerable number grounded, alongside the smaller ATR aircraft. The halt is attributed to a financial shortfall and pending clearances from pertinent ministries. This is proving detrimental to the operational efficiency of Pakistan's national carrier, which is slated to recommence European routes after a lengthy ban.

Compounding these operational difficulties are ongoing challenges in the PIA's privatization process. An initial bid fell short of the reserve price, forcing the government to seek new bidders. These issues underscore the airline's dire financial condition, exacerbated by mismanagement and political interference, leading to substantial losses and a staggering debt of nearly USD 3 billion.

