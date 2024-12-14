Left Menu

Worldwide Realty's Bold Bet: Transforming Manesar Real Estate

Worldwide Realty is investing Rs 320 crore to develop a 22-acre residential project in Manesar under the Haryana government's DDJAY scheme. The project includes independent floors for sale. The company has finished some infrastructure, and sees Manesar as a growing destination for homebuyers and investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:50 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, Worldwide Realty has announced an investment of Rs 320 crore to develop a comprehensive 22-acre housing project in Manesar, Haryana. The real estate firm, based in Gurugram, is undertaking this significant venture as part of the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jan Awas Yojna (DDJAY) scheme, supported by the Haryana government.

Vikas Aggarwal, the Chief Operating Officer of Worldwide Realty Pvt Ltd, reported that they have already sold a portion of the housing plots. Now, the company is launching a broad offering of 400 independent floors for prospective buyers, marking a new phase in the development. The project, part of the larger Golden City township, is set amidst a robust real estate market that has seen a resurgence post-COVID-19 pandemic.

The land, owned by the company historically, will see further additions as they plan to develop more independent floors in subsequent phases. Offering independent floors starting at Rs 1.7 crore each, the project caters to the increasing demand for residential space in Manesar, driven by both end users and investors seeking promising opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

