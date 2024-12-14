Left Menu

MCD Reforms: Simplified Licensing Sparks Industrial Growth in Delhi

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has introduced new factory licensing reforms. These changes simplify the process by allowing a single license for factories on multiple floors with a unified GST number. The policy also enables tenants to obtain licenses, potentially benefiting over 25,000 industrial units.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 19:22 IST
MCD Reforms: Simplified Licensing Sparks Industrial Growth in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has revamped its factory licensing policy to provide significant relief to factory owners, according to an official announcement made on Saturday.

This strategic move is part of two principal reforms sanctioned by MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar, aimed at simplifying the factory licensing system and fostering a business-friendly environment.

Under the newly established guidelines, factory operators utilizing multiple floors within a building will need a singular factory license, provided their operations are interconnected and tied to a single GST number. Should different GST numbers or proprietors be linked to each floor, separate licenses will be mandatory.

Compliance with the new policy ensures adherence to building regulations, fire safety standards, and environmental directives, the official statement further disclosed.

In an additional progression, the MCD has consented to a longstanding request, now permitting factory licenses for tenants and occupiers of industrial plots under the relocation scheme in designated areas such as Narela, Bawana, and Badli.

Historically, these licenses were unattainable due to leasing constraints. The new guidelines require compliance with environmental and safety norms and the submission of an affidavit confirming the non-operation of the previous industrial location.

This vital reform is expected to advantage over 25,000 industrial units, enhancing their accessibility to bank financing and governmental plans, consequently invigorating the city's industrial sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024