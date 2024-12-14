Empowering Women: Tripura's Rise in 'Lakhpati Didis'
Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the success of the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission in empowering women, aiming for 1.14 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' by the fiscal year-end. The increase in SHGs has improved Tripura's rural economy, with more women engaged in self-employment and boosted sales at the SARAS Mela.
Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) for its role in female empowerment, projecting the state will see 1.14 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' by the fiscal year's conclusion.
Currently, 83,000 women have achieved this status, earning over Rs 1 lakh annually through self-help groups (SHGs).
This was announced during the SARAS Mela inauguration, with CM Saha noting the SHGs' impact on the rural economy, as SHGs have expanded from 4,000 to 52,000 since 2018, involving 4.73 lakh rural women.
