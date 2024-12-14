Left Menu

Empowering Women: Tripura's Rise in 'Lakhpati Didis'

Chief Minister Manik Saha highlighted the success of the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission in empowering women, aiming for 1.14 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' by the fiscal year-end. The increase in SHGs has improved Tripura's rural economy, with more women engaged in self-employment and boosted sales at the SARAS Mela.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 14-12-2024 20:20 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 20:20 IST
Empowering Women: Tripura's Rise in 'Lakhpati Didis'
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Manik Saha praised the Tripura Rural Livelihood Mission (TRLM) for its role in female empowerment, projecting the state will see 1.14 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis' by the fiscal year's conclusion.

Currently, 83,000 women have achieved this status, earning over Rs 1 lakh annually through self-help groups (SHGs).

This was announced during the SARAS Mela inauguration, with CM Saha noting the SHGs' impact on the rural economy, as SHGs have expanded from 4,000 to 52,000 since 2018, involving 4.73 lakh rural women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

Trump's Regulatory Shakeup: Doge Plots Strategic Moves

 Global
2
UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

UCLA Police Chief Departs Amid Campus Protests Controversy

 Global
3
Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

Malibu Wildfire Evacuees Begin Return as Firefighters Gain Control

 Global
4
Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict

Biden's Latest $500 Million Weapons Package: A Boost for Ukraine Amid Ongoin...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024