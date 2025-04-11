Left Menu

Tesla's Electric Surge: Saudi Arabia Welcomes Musk's Auto Revolution

Tesla has launched in Saudi Arabia amid past tensions with the kingdom, marking a significant step in its global expansion. The move aligns with Saudi Vision 2030 to diversify the economy and embrace sustainability through electric vehicles, despite challenges like extreme heat and limited charging infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 11-04-2025 04:42 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 04:42 IST
  • Saudi Arabia

Tesla has officially entered the Saudi Arabian market, marking a pivotal moment in the company's ongoing global expansion. This venture comes after years of a challenging relationship with the kingdom, surpassing past tensions.

On Thursday, Tesla opened its first showroom and service center in Riyadh, introducing models like the Model 3, Model Y, and the Cybertruck. Enthusiasts and locals celebrated the occasion, marking an important step toward electric vehicles in the kingdom.

However, challenges persist, including limited EV charging infrastructure. Tesla's arrival closely ties with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030, aiming to diversify its economy. The kingdom wants 30% of Riyadh's vehicles to be electric by 2030, a goal supported by expanding charging networks and investments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

