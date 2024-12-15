Left Menu

India Launches 'Jalvahak' for Enhanced Cargo Movement via Waterways

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced the 'Jalvahak' scheme, boosting cargo transit on India's National Waterways. The initiative incentivizes long-haul cargo and introduces a fixed sailing schedule. The move aims to decongest roads and increase confidence in waterway transport's economic and ecological benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 14:55 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:55 IST
Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (Photo/PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has unveiled 'Jalvahak,' a policy aiming to promote cargo movement via the nation's extensive waterways, specifically targeting National Waterways 1, 2, and 16. Announced by Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the scheme incentivizes long-haul cargo and introduces scheduled services for better logistical predictability.

Launching the initiative, Sonowal flagged off several cargo vessels from GR Jetty, marking the advent of fixed scheduled service between key locations, including Kolkata, Patna, Varanasi, and Guwahati. Union Minister of State for Ports and Shipping, Shantanu Thakur, and Uttar Pradesh's Transportation Minister, Daya Shankar Singh, attended the event, underlining its significance.

During the launch, Sonowal highlighted the government's commitment, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, to maximize the inland waterways' potential. The Jalvahak scheme aims to ease road and railway congestion while offering eco-friendly and cost-effective cargo transport solutions. Sonowal emphasized the scheme's incentives, encouraging businesses to leverage these waterways for efficient freight delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

