Kothari Industrial Steps into India's Footwear Market with 'Kickers'

Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd has joined forces with France's Royer Group to bring the 'Kickers' footwear brand to Indian shores, strategically mapping out plans to open 10 exclusive brand stores by March 2025, according to top company officials.

The partnership marks a significant milestone as Kothari not only takes on the distribution mantle in India but also embarks on manufacturing locally, with ambitions to export to neighboring nations like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the Gulf states. 'Kickers' will offer an array of sandals, chappals, boots, and sneakers, appealing to both men and women.

The grand inauguration event of the first 'Kickers' outlet at V R Mall saw high-profile attendees including the Consul General of France in Chennai and Puducherry Etienne Rolland-Piegue, signaling a strong Indo-French collaboration. The Managing Director, J Rafiq Ahmed, expressed optimism about establishing 'Kickers' as a benchmark of international retail standards in India.

