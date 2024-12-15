Left Menu

Meloni's Fiscal Leadership: Italy's Economic Rebound

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pledges responsible governance amid parliamentary budget debates aimed at bolstering the euro zone's third-largest economy while reducing debt. With support from ratings agencies and investors, Meloni emphasizes stability as Italy projects growth and tax measures in its 2025 financial plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 21:39 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 21:39 IST
Meloni's Fiscal Leadership: Italy's Economic Rebound
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni affirmed on Sunday her commitment to leading the nation responsibly until the end of her mandate. She addressed parliament as it debates a crucial budget designed to uplift the euro zone's third-largest economy, while simultaneously trimming its national debt.

This year, Rome was placed under the EU's excessive deficit procedure. The government aims to lower its deficit to below the European Union's 3% of GDP threshold by 2026, down from this year's target of 3.8% and last year's 7.2%. As Italy's parliament begins discussions on the 2025 budget on Tuesday, the completion deadline looms at December 31.

Meloni communicated a sense of responsibility at a Brothers of Italy party meeting, underlining Fitch and DBRS's recent shift in Rome's outlook to "positive" due to an improved fiscal pathway. The narrowing premium on Italian bonds has invigorated investor interest, contrasting with France's current political and fiscal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024