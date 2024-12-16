Left Menu

Airfare Dynamics: Striking a Balance Between Competition and Affordability

The Indian government is maintaining a largely non-interventionist approach to airfare regulation to preserve market competition. Despite rising concerns about pricing, airfares have moderated in 2024 compared to 2023. Increased aircraft capacity and airport enhancement have boosted domestic passenger traffic significantly. The government acts as a facilitator, ensuring fair pricing practices.

New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 19:43 IST
The Indian government is steering clear of regulating airfares to uphold competitive market dynamics, though it intervenes strategically to prevent exorbitant pricing.

Addressing concerns over rising air ticket prices, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation highlighted a moderation in fares in 2024 compared to 2023, aided by increased aircraft fleet and airport developments which have led to substantial rises in domestic passenger traffic.

Despite a non-regulatory stance, the government plays a facilitative role, encouraging reasonable pricing through initiatives like the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's Tariff Monitoring Unit, and ensures compliance with competitive laws to protect passenger interests.

