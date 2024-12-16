Airfare Dynamics: Striking a Balance Between Competition and Affordability

The Indian government is steering clear of regulating airfares to uphold competitive market dynamics, though it intervenes strategically to prevent exorbitant pricing.

Addressing concerns over rising air ticket prices, the Minister of State for Civil Aviation highlighted a moderation in fares in 2024 compared to 2023, aided by increased aircraft fleet and airport developments which have led to substantial rises in domestic passenger traffic.

Despite a non-regulatory stance, the government plays a facilitative role, encouraging reasonable pricing through initiatives like the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's Tariff Monitoring Unit, and ensures compliance with competitive laws to protect passenger interests.

