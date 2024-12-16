Boosting Digital Sales: GeM Camps Transforming Uttarakhand

In a bid to boost local digital commerce, the Government e-Market (GeM) portal orchestrated a series of camps in Dehradun, aiming to increase adoption among Uttarakhand-based sellers and service providers. Launched on August 9, 2016, the GeM platform facilitates online procurement of goods and services by central government entities.

The event focused on identifying challenges and empowering regional stakeholders, offering them tailored training sessions to navigate the GeM portal efficiently. The initiative has drawn participation from over 60 local sellers and service providers, highlighting a strong local interest in leveraging digital marketplaces.

With nearly 20,000 local stakeholders already registered and orders exceeding Rs 8,950 crore fulfilled, the GeM effort underscores a significant economic contribution from Uttarakhand's sellers to the national procurement landscape.

