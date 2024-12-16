Left Menu

Boosting Digital Sales: GeM Camps Transforming Uttarakhand

The Government e-Market (GeM) portal organized camps in Dehradun to enhance its adoption in Uttarakhand. The initiative targeted local sellers and service providers to tackle challenges while navigating the portal. Over 60 stakeholders participated, with comprehensive training provided for better use of GeM's digital capabilities and features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2024 20:08 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 20:08 IST
In a bid to boost local digital commerce, the Government e-Market (GeM) portal orchestrated a series of camps in Dehradun, aiming to increase adoption among Uttarakhand-based sellers and service providers. Launched on August 9, 2016, the GeM platform facilitates online procurement of goods and services by central government entities.

The event focused on identifying challenges and empowering regional stakeholders, offering them tailored training sessions to navigate the GeM portal efficiently. The initiative has drawn participation from over 60 local sellers and service providers, highlighting a strong local interest in leveraging digital marketplaces.

With nearly 20,000 local stakeholders already registered and orders exceeding Rs 8,950 crore fulfilled, the GeM effort underscores a significant economic contribution from Uttarakhand's sellers to the national procurement landscape.

