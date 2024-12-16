India's Maritime Milestone: UCSL Launches First Cargo Vessel for Norway

Udupi Cochin Shipyard Limited (UCSL) has marked a critical turning point for India's shipbuilding industry by launching the first of six 3,800 Deadweight Tonnage (DWT) cargo vessels for Norway's Wilson ASA. The event, showcasing UCSL's commitment to 'Make in India,' was presided over by dignitaries including Martine Aamdal Bottheim from the Royal Norwegian Embassy.

The new vessel, designed by Conoship International, features cutting-edge eco-friendly diesel-electric technology and is prepared for wind-assisted propulsion. Its specifications—89.43 meters in length and 13.2 meters in breadth—make it ideal for Europe's coastal cargo transport, signaling UCSL's focus on international markets.

Chairman Madhu S Nair emphasized UCSL's growing global presence, backed by repeat orders and a transformative journey since its acquisition in 2020. UCSL now stands as a profitable arm of Cochin Shipyard Limited, boasting a diverse portfolio of international clients and an order book exceeding Rs 1,500 crore.

