SEC Punishes Becton Dickinson Over Misleading Alaris Pump Risks
The SEC has announced a $175 million settlement with Becton Dickinson for misleading investors about risks tied to its Alaris infusion pump. The charges involve the company's failure to disclose software repair costs, resulting in overstating income.
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed on Monday that it has reached a settlement with Becton Dickinson and Co. regarding allegations of investor misinformation about the risks related to its Alaris infusion pump.
According to the SEC, Becton Dickinson has agreed to pay a $175 million civil penalty to resolve the charges. The Commission also accused the company of overstating its income by not disclosing expenses incurred from necessary software repairs for the pump.
This settlement highlights the SEC's ongoing commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability on matters that impact investor interests and market integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Efficiency in Claim Settlements: A Closer Look at Ayushman Bharat's Success Story
We remain committed to engaging with China to arrive at fair, mutually acceptable framework for boundary settlement: Jaishankar.
McKinsey Africa's $122 Million Bribery Settlement: A Deep Dive
Delhi Congress Pledges Ownership Rights in Resettlement Colonies
SEBI Proposes Changes to Client Fund Settlement Rules