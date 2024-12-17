SEC Punishes Becton Dickinson Over Misleading Alaris Pump Risks

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission revealed on Monday that it has reached a settlement with Becton Dickinson and Co. regarding allegations of investor misinformation about the risks related to its Alaris infusion pump.

According to the SEC, Becton Dickinson has agreed to pay a $175 million civil penalty to resolve the charges. The Commission also accused the company of overstating its income by not disclosing expenses incurred from necessary software repairs for the pump.

This settlement highlights the SEC's ongoing commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability on matters that impact investor interests and market integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)