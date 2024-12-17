India's Garment Export Surge: A Global Trust Boost

India's readymade garment exports have risen by 11.4 per cent, totaling USD 9.85 billion from April to November this fiscal, despite global challenges, according to the Apparel Exports Promotion Council (AEPC).

AEPC noted that shifting geopolitical dynamics are likely to funnel more business towards India. The council's Chairman, Sudhir Sekhri, emphasized India's strengths and supportive policies from both central and state governments, predicting substantial growth.

Global brands are showing increased trust in Made-in-India products, with demand spiking during festive seasons. AEPC urged international buyers to attend the Bharat Tex Expo 2025 to explore India's comprehensive textile offerings and encourage further foreign direct investment.

