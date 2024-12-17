Left Menu

Dollar Steady as Traders Anticipate Fed Rate Decisions

The dollar remained steady as traders awaited interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve, amidst speculation of gradual rate cuts next year. The euro depreciated as U.S.-German yield differentials expanded. Meanwhile, global markets are eyeing announcements from BoJ, BoE, and Riksbank influencing currency dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 14:58 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 14:58 IST
Dollar Steady as Traders Anticipate Fed Rate Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar held its ground on Tuesday, maintaining stability as traders anticipate the Federal Reserve's upcoming interest rate decisions. The financial community is largely expecting a rate cut, but speculations suggest these reductions will occur at a gradual pace next year.

Significantly, the euro has weakened by nearly five percent against the dollar this year, pressured by the wide gap—currently 216 basis points—between U.S. and German 10-year yields. The Fed is poised to announce its decision on interest rates on Wednesday, with futures markets indicating a 94% probability of a cut.

The anticipation extends globally, with monetary policy decisions also expected this week from the Bank of Japan, Bank of England, and Norway's Norges Bank who are likely to hold rates steady. Meanwhile, the British pound rallied slightly amid data showing higher than anticipated UK wage growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024