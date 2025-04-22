Left Menu

Dollar in Distress: Trade Wars and Fed Influence Shake Currency Markets

The dollar struggles against yen, euro, and franc as Trump's criticisms of the Federal Reserve spark concerns over its independence. With threats of a global trade war looming, analysts worry about the greenback's status as a reserve currency. Trump's pressure on the Fed for rate cuts highlights market instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 13:23 IST
Dollar in Distress: Trade Wars and Fed Influence Shake Currency Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar hit a new low against the yen and struggled against the euro and Swiss franc as President Donald Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve raised concerns over the central bank's independence. Market concerns about U.S. tariffs and potential global trade war added to this financial turbulence.

Analysts feared for the dollar's standing as a reserve currency, worrying about overexposure to U.S. assets. The dollar's value dropped further after Thailand's prime minister postponed trade talks with Washington. Trump's demand for an immediate rate cut from Fed Chief Jerome Powell intensified uncertainty.

Trump's criticisms followed Powell's remarks about taking a patient approach to policy decisions. Barclays adjusted its euro/dollar forecast anticipating a low likelihood of Powell's removal. Meanwhile, China accused the U.S. of tariff misuse, complicating the trade relationship between the two largest economies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in Manipur

Restoring Fundamental Rights: MP Bimol Akoijam's Call for Free Movement in M...

 India
2
UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

UN chief urges ‘utmost restraint’ amid escalating violence in Yemen

 Global
3
Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

Sudan war: Hundreds of thousands flee renewed violence in North Darfur

 Global
4
Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptation Concepts

Iraq Advances Climate Education by Training Educators to Integrate Adaptatio...

 Iraq

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online learning aids SEN inclusion, but barriers in tech and training persist

AI predicts wildfires with high precision, yet real-world use lags

AI-powered ensemble model sets new benchmark for tea crop health monitoring

AI adoption in Baltic and Nordic tourism grows despite trust and cost hurdles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025