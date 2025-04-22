Dollar Dynamics: Uncertainty Over Fed’s Independence Shapes Currency Markets

The U.S. dollar remained at multi-year lows on Tuesday amid escalating criticisms from President Donald Trump directed at the Federal Reserve, sparking fears over the central bank's independence. Concerns about potential trade wars and interest rate cuts have left the dollar in a vulnerable position.

Analysts have raised alarms about the dollar's standing as a reserve currency due to doubts about Fed independence. The situation worsened when Thailand's prime minister announced the postponement of trade talks with the U.S., accelerating the dollar's losses.

President Trump's sharp remarks towards Fed Chair Jerome Powell brought volatility to the currency markets. Economists warn that Powell's removal could devastate U.S. capital markets, while interest rate predictions show minimal likelihood of an immediate cut.

