Dollar Dynamics: Uncertainty Over Fed’s Independence Shapes Currency Markets

The U.S. dollar hovered at multi-year lows against major currencies as President Trump's criticism of the Federal Reserve intensified concerns over its independence. Market fears about a global trade war and potential interest rate cuts contributed to the dollar's vulnerability, as geopolitical tensions added further instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-04-2025 20:21 IST | Created: 22-04-2025 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar remained at multi-year lows on Tuesday amid escalating criticisms from President Donald Trump directed at the Federal Reserve, sparking fears over the central bank's independence. Concerns about potential trade wars and interest rate cuts have left the dollar in a vulnerable position.

Analysts have raised alarms about the dollar's standing as a reserve currency due to doubts about Fed independence. The situation worsened when Thailand's prime minister announced the postponement of trade talks with the U.S., accelerating the dollar's losses.

President Trump's sharp remarks towards Fed Chair Jerome Powell brought volatility to the currency markets. Economists warn that Powell's removal could devastate U.S. capital markets, while interest rate predictions show minimal likelihood of an immediate cut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Teacher willingness to use AI depends on compatibility, not career goals

ChatGPT more accurate and reliable than Gemini for bladder cancer information

AI, VR, and E-noses are revolutionizing food science

Comparing AI to evolution risks spreading scientific misinformation

