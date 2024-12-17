Maruti Suzuki Hits Production Milestone: 2 Million Cars Made in a Year

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has set a remarkable record in the automotive industry, becoming the first original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in India to produce two million vehicles within a single calendar year. This milestone not only underscores the company's dominance in the Indian market but also represents a global first for Suzuki Motor Corporation's facilities worldwide.

The landmark achievement was commemorated with the rollout of a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga from the company's Manesar facility in Haryana. Of the total production, 60 percent was sourced from its Haryana plants, while the remaining 40 percent originated from the Gujarat facility. Maruti's most-produced models for the year included the Baleno, Fronx, Ertiga, WagonR, and Brezza.

Maruti Suzuki's Managing Director & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, expressed that the production milestone signifies India's manufacturing potential and aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative. He credited the accomplishment to the collective efforts of Maruti's suppliers and dealers, emphasizing the company's role in driving economic growth and enhancing the global competitiveness of India's automobile industry.

As part of its expansion plans, Maruti Suzuki is constructing a new manufacturing plant in Kharkhoda, Haryana, slated to commence operations in 2025. This facility will contribute an additional 1 million units annually upon completion. Additionally, the company is planning another greenfield plant with a proposed capacity of 1 million units, as it finalizes location details.

Maruti Suzuki has also been at the forefront of India's 'Make in India' initiative, accounting for nearly 40 percent of the nation's passenger vehicle exports. As the leading exporter for the past three years, the company has shipped 17 different models, including the Fronx, Jimny, Baleno, Dzire, and Swift, to approximately 100 global markets.

