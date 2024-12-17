FTSE 100 Dips Amid Wage Data and BoE Rate Speculations

The UK's FTSE 100 index slumped to a near one-month low on Tuesday, following robust wage data that cast uncertainty over the Bank of England's upcoming interest rate decisions. At 0950 GMT, the FTSE 100 had fallen by 0.6%.

Supplies distributor Bunzl suffered the most significant loss, dropping 4.4% after revealing that unanticipated deflation, particularly within its Continental Europe division, would marginally impact its annual profit. This downturn influenced the general industrial sub-index, which fell by 2%.

Precious metals, energy, and beverages sectors were among the top losers, while personal goods saw gains. In contrast, Goodwin surged 11% after reporting a strong pre-tax profit for the first half. With the Bank of England's policy decision looming, stronger-than-expected British pay data has led investors to temper expectations for rate cuts next year, increasing domestic government bond yields.

