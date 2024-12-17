Left Menu

FTSE 100 Dips Amid Wage Data and BoE Rate Speculations

The UK FTSE 100 index hit a near-month low due to strong wage data causing market jitters about future Bank of England interest rate decisions. Bunzl was the biggest loser due to unexpected deflation impacts, while Goodwin surged following strong profits. Investors anticipate BoE and Federal Reserve announcements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-12-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 15:52 IST
FTSE 100 Dips Amid Wage Data and BoE Rate Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UK's FTSE 100 index slumped to a near one-month low on Tuesday, following robust wage data that cast uncertainty over the Bank of England's upcoming interest rate decisions. At 0950 GMT, the FTSE 100 had fallen by 0.6%.

Supplies distributor Bunzl suffered the most significant loss, dropping 4.4% after revealing that unanticipated deflation, particularly within its Continental Europe division, would marginally impact its annual profit. This downturn influenced the general industrial sub-index, which fell by 2%.

Precious metals, energy, and beverages sectors were among the top losers, while personal goods saw gains. In contrast, Goodwin surged 11% after reporting a strong pre-tax profit for the first half. With the Bank of England's policy decision looming, stronger-than-expected British pay data has led investors to temper expectations for rate cuts next year, increasing domestic government bond yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024