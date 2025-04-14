Left Menu

Crisis in Sudan: Zamzam Camp Seized Amidst Ongoing Conflict

Over 400,000 people have been displaced from Sudan's Zamzam camp following its takeover by the Rapid Support Forces amid escalating conflict. The situation has resulted in hundreds of deaths and raised concerns about potential atrocities. The RSF has intensified its campaign as part of a broader power struggle with the Sudanese army.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of Sudan's ongoing conflict, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized control of Zamzam camp in North Darfur, displacing between 60,000 and 80,000 households.

The United Nations and aid organizations report hundreds killed or wounded following the RSF's four-day assault, raising fears of looming humanitarian atrocities. Satellite imagery reveals destruction and continuing violence in the region.

RSF's acceleration of attacks across the country indicates an intensifying power struggle with the Sudanese army, further destabilizing an already fragile nation and spreading famine and chaos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

