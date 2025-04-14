Legal Drama: Arrest of Advocates in Gurugram Properties Scam
The arrest of senior advocate Ramanand Yadav by Gurugram Police's Economic Offence Wing for allegedly forging documents related to properties of the late yoga guru Dhirendra Brahmachari's Aparna Ashram. Accused of taking Rs 5.5 crore, Yadav insists it was a legal fee. The court denied his bail pleas.
- Country:
- India
The Gurugram Police's Economic Offence Wing has apprehended Ramanand Yadav, a senior advocate, for allegedly forging documents to facilitate the sale of properties linked to the deceased yoga guru Dhirendra Brahmachari's Aparna Ashram. Officials disclosed that the accused received Rs 5.5 crore for his dubious involvement.
Following two days of police remand, Yadav was presented before a city court and subsequently placed under judicial custody. He contests the charges, asserting he received the sum as his legal fee. The lawyer, who recently failed in his bid for the Gurugram Bar Association's presidency, was arrested on Friday.
Yadav faces accusations from an investigation revealing his role in forging a sale deed, transferring land to four companies facing bankruptcy. Despite attempts to secure anticipatory bail, including approaches to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Yadav remains in custody as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi Police Nab Notorious Thieves in Major Crackdown
Major Drug Bust: NCB and Delhi Police Seize Rs 27.4 Crore Worth of Narcotics
Himachal Police Crack Down on Drug Trafficking Under CM Sukhu's Directive
Elderly Woman Accused of Forgery Granted Bail by Bombay High Court
Gurugram Police Trio Suspended for Jailbreak Breach