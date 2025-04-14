Left Menu

Legal Drama: Arrest of Advocates in Gurugram Properties Scam

The arrest of senior advocate Ramanand Yadav by Gurugram Police's Economic Offence Wing for allegedly forging documents related to properties of the late yoga guru Dhirendra Brahmachari's Aparna Ashram. Accused of taking Rs 5.5 crore, Yadav insists it was a legal fee. The court denied his bail pleas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 14-04-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 23:51 IST
The Gurugram Police's Economic Offence Wing has apprehended Ramanand Yadav, a senior advocate, for allegedly forging documents to facilitate the sale of properties linked to the deceased yoga guru Dhirendra Brahmachari's Aparna Ashram. Officials disclosed that the accused received Rs 5.5 crore for his dubious involvement.

Following two days of police remand, Yadav was presented before a city court and subsequently placed under judicial custody. He contests the charges, asserting he received the sum as his legal fee. The lawyer, who recently failed in his bid for the Gurugram Bar Association's presidency, was arrested on Friday.

Yadav faces accusations from an investigation revealing his role in forging a sale deed, transferring land to four companies facing bankruptcy. Despite attempts to secure anticipatory bail, including approaches to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Yadav remains in custody as investigations continue.

