LazyPay Launches EMI Solution to Revolutionize High-Value Online Purchases in India

LazyPay, in partnership with PayU Finance, introduces 'LazyPay EMI' to facilitate high-value online purchases without a credit card in India. Offering flexible repayment, this initiative aims to expand LazyPay's consumer base and enhance the shopping experience, supporting various large ATS categories like travel and education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:02 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:02 IST
LazyPay Introduces 'LazyPay EMI' to Boost Affordability for High-Value Purchases. Image Credit: ANI
LazyPay, a prominent player in digital financial services under PayU, has unveiled 'LazyPay EMI,' a partnership with its lender, PayU Finance. The solution aims to simplify high-value online purchases, catering to consumers across India, and eliminating the hassle of credit cards. Offering flexible repayment options, users can finance purchases from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 1 lakh over 3 to 12 months.

This launch reinforces LazyPay's dedication to broadening its checkout experience for both merchants and consumers, particularly in large Average Ticket Size (ATS) categories such as travel, education, health, wellness, and insurance. By collaborating with PayU Finance, LazyPay seeks to connect with merchants offering high-value goods and services, unlocking new prospects for businesses and consumers alike.

Ankit Nahata, Business Head at LazyPay, expressed enthusiasm for the launch, describing it as a milestone in making credit more accessible across India. He emphasized the empowerment of consumers through informed purchasing decisions, increasing merchant conversions, and boosting customer satisfaction. The launch aims to expand LazyPay's customer base by up to 20% while enhancing the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) for its partners.

Latest News

