Left Menu

Carraro India Ltd Gears Up for Rs 1,250-Crore IPO

Carraro India Ltd, a Pune-based manufacturer of transmission systems for agricultural and construction vehicles, has announced its Rs 1,250-crore IPO, set to open on December 20. The offering is entirely an offer for sale by Carraro International S E, with proceeds distributed directly to the selling shareholder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2024 16:29 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 16:29 IST
Carraro India Ltd Gears Up for Rs 1,250-Crore IPO
  • Country:
  • India

Pune-based Carraro India Ltd, a significant player in manufacturing transmission systems for off-highway vehicles, has set the price range for its initial public offering (IPO) at Rs 668-704 per share. This Rs 1,250-crore IPO opens for subscription on December 20 and aims to conclude on December 24.

The IPO is structured as a complete offer for sale by Carraro International S E, ensuring that all financial proceeds directly benefit the selling shareholder. This announcement, outlined in the company's prospectus, highlights the firm's strategic focus on its core proficiency in agricultural and construction vehicle markets.

Founded in 1997 and a subsidiary of Carraro S.p.A, Carraro India operates two advanced production facilities in Pune, which cater to both the domestic and international markets. The company reported a 4.44% increase in revenue to Rs 1,770.45 crore in FY24, reflecting its robust performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

Bitcoin Soars as Trump Embraces Crypto

 Global
2
Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

Wary Markets as Bond Yields Surge & Central Banks Meet

 Global
3
Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

Political Tensions Rise in Pakistan as PTI Faces Exposures

 Pakistan
4
South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korean Investigators to Question Yoon Suk Yeol

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Trade Potential: Building Resilience in LAC Amid Global Economic Fragmentation

Cracking Exchange Rate Mysteries: A Hybrid Model for Predictable Dynamics

Balancing Fiscal Policies Amid Output Gap Uncertainty in Emerging Economies

Is Swedish Household Debt Too High? Evidence of Stability and Robust Safeguards

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024