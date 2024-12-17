Left Menu

Dil Raju Named Chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation

Dil Raju, a leading figure in Indian cinema, has been appointed Chairman of the Telangana State Film Development Corporation. His appointment is expected to enhance talent development and industry growth, with industry stakeholders welcoming the government's decision, seeing it as a boost to the regional film ecosystem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 17-12-2024 18:45 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 18:45 IST
Star Producer Dil Raju Appointed FDC Chairman; CBFC Member Akkala Sudhakar Extends Congratulations. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Dil Raju, the renowned film producer, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Telangana State Film Development Corporation by the state's government. This decision has been met with widespread approval within the cinema industry, recognizing Raju's influential role and substantial contributions to Indian cinema.

In the aftermath of his appointment, Akkala Sudhakar, a member of the Central Board of Film Certification, visited Raju to offer his congratulations. Their discussion touched on the future and advancement of the film industry. Sudhakar praised the government's choice, noting Raju's extensive knowledge and vision as crucial elements in guiding the Telangana Film Development Corporation forward.

Discussions during their meeting included initiatives aimed at enhancing film industry infrastructure, nurturing regional talent, and positioning Telangana as a prime film production location. With Raju's leadership, there is optimism about increased opportunities for filmmakers and industry professionals, leveraging his success in blockbuster productions and talent identification to drive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

