Dil Raju Named Chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation

Dil Raju, the renowned film producer, has been appointed as the Chairman of the Telangana State Film Development Corporation by the state's government. This decision has been met with widespread approval within the cinema industry, recognizing Raju's influential role and substantial contributions to Indian cinema.

In the aftermath of his appointment, Akkala Sudhakar, a member of the Central Board of Film Certification, visited Raju to offer his congratulations. Their discussion touched on the future and advancement of the film industry. Sudhakar praised the government's choice, noting Raju's extensive knowledge and vision as crucial elements in guiding the Telangana Film Development Corporation forward.

Discussions during their meeting included initiatives aimed at enhancing film industry infrastructure, nurturing regional talent, and positioning Telangana as a prime film production location. With Raju's leadership, there is optimism about increased opportunities for filmmakers and industry professionals, leveraging his success in blockbuster productions and talent identification to drive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)