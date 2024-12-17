Canada's Strategic Tariffs: Blocking China's Trade Tactics

In a bold move to protect its domestic markets, Canada is gearing up to impose new tariffs on a variety of Chinese imports. The announcement came with the government's fiscal update, which highlighted plans to start tariffs in the upcoming year.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reforms include a 100% tariff on Chinese electric vehicles and a 25% tariff on steel and aluminum. The coming year will see tariffs on solar products and critical minerals, followed by newer tariffs on semiconductors and natural graphite by 2026.

This strategic stance is part of Canada's effort to combat China's disruptive trade practices while aligning its policies with the United States. In doing so, Canada asserts its resolve to protect local jobs and industries from cheaper Chinese imports.

(With inputs from agencies.)