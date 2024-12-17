Left Menu

Innovation in Banking: Phygital Branches and Global Education Support

Supriya Lifescience has inaugurated a significant API production block, enhancing its capacity significantly. Niti Aayog's biennial conference deliberated on various development facets. DBS Bank launched an initiative supporting education abroad, while the Bank of Baroda introduced 'phygital branches,' blending digital and physical banking services for 24/7 customer satisfaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2024 22:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2024 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Supriya Lifescience has unveiled a new Rs 120-crore multipurpose Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients production block in Lote Parshuram, enhancing its capacity by over 55% to reach 932 KLPD. This expansion marks a significant growth in the company's manufacturing operations.

The third biennial conference on development by Niti Aayog concluded at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Development Research, organized in partnership with the University of California, Berkeley. Discussions revolved around infrastructure investment, climate change, and urbanisation. Support came from city-based financial regulators RBI and Sebi.

DBS Bank India launched 'DBS Study Abroad Total Assist' to aid customers in pursuing education abroad, offering loans, insurance, and remittance services. Simultaneously, the Bank of Baroda launched 'phygital branches' to offer continuous services through a blend of digital and physical banking, enhancing customer experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

